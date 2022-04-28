Alleghany (Y) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $836.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $763.54 and its 200-day moving average is $702.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alleghany has a 12-month low of $585.10 and a 12-month high of $862.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities lowered Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,986,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alleghany by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alleghany by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alleghany by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Alleghany by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

