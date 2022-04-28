Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Given Market Perform Rating at William Blair

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

Allegion stock opened at $116.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.73 and a 200-day moving average of $122.58. Allegion has a 1 year low of $105.06 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 2,621.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

