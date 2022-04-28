Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALLE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.
Shares of ALLE opened at $116.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.73 and a 200 day moving average of $122.58. Allegion has a 12 month low of $105.06 and a 12 month high of $148.70.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 2,621.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.
Allegion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.
