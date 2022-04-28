Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALLE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

Shares of ALLE opened at $116.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.73 and a 200 day moving average of $122.58. Allegion has a 12 month low of $105.06 and a 12 month high of $148.70.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 2,621.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

