Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ALEGF stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. Allegro.eu has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

About Allegro.eu (Get Rating)

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

