ALLETE (ALE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. ALLETE has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.600-$3.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.60-3.90 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ALLETE to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE stock opened at $60.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ALLETE by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in ALLETE by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ALLETE by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in ALLETE by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALE shares. Mizuho cut their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

About ALLETE (Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.