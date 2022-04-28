Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Alliance Resource Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 42.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Alliance Resource Partners has a payout ratio of 39.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $18.32.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $473.47 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 171,716 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,803 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 94,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 39,531 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 811.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 23,901 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 23,329 shares during the period. 17.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

