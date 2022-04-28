Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Alliance Resource Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 42.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Alliance Resource Partners has a payout ratio of 39.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.
Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $18.32.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 171,716 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,803 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 94,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 39,531 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 811.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 23,901 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 23,329 shares during the period. 17.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
About Alliance Resource Partners (Get Rating)
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.
