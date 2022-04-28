AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:AWF opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,364 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 56,979 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

