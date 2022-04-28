AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AFB)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0448 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.
AFB opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $15.58.
In other AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund news, Director Garry L. Moody sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $55,766.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
