Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €255.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($274.19) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($289.25) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($268.82) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC set a €281.00 ($302.15) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($268.82) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €240.00 ($258.06) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €247.33 ($265.95).

Shares of ALV stock opened at €212.25 ($228.23) on Wednesday. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a one year high of €206.80 ($222.37). The company’s 50-day moving average is €211.05 and its 200 day moving average is €210.26.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

