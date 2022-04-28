Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €270.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) received a €270.00 ($290.32) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.21% from the stock’s previous close.
ALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($261.29) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($268.82) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($268.82) target price on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($274.19) price target on Allianz in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €249.08 ($267.82).
FRA:ALV opened at €212.25 ($228.23) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €211.05 and its 200 day moving average price is €210.26. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($222.37).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
