Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALIZY. Erste Group upgraded Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allianz from €275.00 ($295.70) to €250.00 ($268.82) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allianz from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($268.82) to €260.00 ($279.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Allianz from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.00.
ALIZY opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.20. Allianz has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $26.85.
About Allianz (Get Rating)
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allianz (ALIZY)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.