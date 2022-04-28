Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALIZY. Erste Group upgraded Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allianz from €275.00 ($295.70) to €250.00 ($268.82) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allianz from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($268.82) to €260.00 ($279.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Allianz from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.00.

ALIZY opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.20. Allianz has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $26.85.

Allianz ( OTCMKTS:ALIZY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $35.89 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

