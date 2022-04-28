Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ALLO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,049. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.90. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $35.33.

In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 5,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $39,852.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 11,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $87,508.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,833 shares of company stock valued at $442,595. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 56,582 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,456 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 38,620 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.62.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

