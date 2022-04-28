AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein Purchases 5,000 Shares

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $23,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,197 shares in the company, valued at $186,514.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ALVR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.49. 2,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,118. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $293.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61.

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AlloVir in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,941,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its position in AlloVir by 653.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 263,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 228,425 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in AlloVir by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,145,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 139,617 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,716,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AlloVir Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.