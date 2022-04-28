Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MDRX opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 39,354 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 45,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,427,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,229,000 after acquiring an additional 469,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

