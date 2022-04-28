Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $79.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $88,192.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,023.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $664,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,055,047. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 169,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 426.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after buying an additional 149,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,618,000 after acquiring an additional 71,567 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,287,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.