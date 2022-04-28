Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Short Interest Down 64.7% in April

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ ALPA opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPA. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896 shares during the period. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

