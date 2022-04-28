Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $18.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.94 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $828.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.20 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 101.79% and a net margin of 12.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.00) EPS. On average, analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to post $70 EPS for the current fiscal year and $31 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMR stock opened at $154.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.42. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 35,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $4,247,219.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 16,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total transaction of $1,930,002.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,895 shares of company stock valued at $13,392,415. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 35,762.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

