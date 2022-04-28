Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to post earnings of $18.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $828.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.20 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 101.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.00) EPS. On average, analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to post $70 EPS for the current fiscal year and $31 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $154.13 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $164.69. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.53.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, CFO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 29,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,904,386.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $942,147.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,895 shares of company stock worth $13,392,415. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 35,762.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,869 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

