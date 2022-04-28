Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $25.60 Per Share

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $25.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $24.71. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $27.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $114.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $139.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.77.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,300.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,654.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,780.82. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $2,230.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 597,775 shares of company stock valued at $153,262,635. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

