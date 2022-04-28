Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $35.32 Per Share

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $35.32 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,293.88.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,327.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $2,193.62 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,646.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,773.70. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,985,000 after acquiring an additional 47,893 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after purchasing an additional 147,755 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

