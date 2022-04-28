Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $29.82 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $29.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $28.81. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $36.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $124.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $146.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,293.88.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,285.89 on Thursday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $2,193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,646.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,773.70.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 EPS.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.1% in the third quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.9% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

