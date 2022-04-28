Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $3,290.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.02% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $26.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $28.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $31.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $109.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $133.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,300.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $2,230.05 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,654.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,780.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 117.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,755.81, for a total transaction of $115,744.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,775 shares of company stock valued at $153,262,635 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

