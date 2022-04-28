Alphatec (ATEC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Alphatec to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Alphatec has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $73.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.70 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 112.54% and a negative net margin of 59.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alphatec to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.61. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28.

ATEC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $55,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,490 shares of company stock valued at $122,949. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,107,000 after buying an additional 136,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,272,000 after buying an additional 61,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,680,000 after buying an additional 101,601 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,111,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after buying an additional 427,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 222,958 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

