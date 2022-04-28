Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) has been given a €36.00 ($38.71) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.50 ($40.32) price target on Alstom in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on Alstom in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alstom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €37.43 ($40.25).

Shares of ALO stock opened at €20.50 ($22.04) on Thursday. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($27.58) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($40.18). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is €27.68.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

