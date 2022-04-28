Altair Engineering (ALTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Altair Engineering to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Altair Engineering has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Altair Engineering to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALTR opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.00 and a beta of 1.52. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.23.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Gilma Saravia sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $52,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $25,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,176 shares of company stock worth $693,839. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 89,763 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 9.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the software’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,789 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,170 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,518 shares of the software’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

