Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Down 85.1% in April

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the March 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Altigen Communications stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 million, a PE ratio of -57.97 and a beta of 1.12. Altigen Communications has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.55.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter.

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

