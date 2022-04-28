Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.71.

ALT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,200.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altimmune will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

