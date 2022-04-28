Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.71.
ALT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.
In related news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ ALT opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $19.46.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,200.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altimmune will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.
About Altimmune (Get Rating)
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
