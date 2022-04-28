Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTD) Short Interest Update

Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ALTD stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Altitude International has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

Altitude International Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, operates sports academies and tuition-based pre-college learning centers for athletic training, and academic development. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Port Saint Lucie, Florida.

