Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 398.0% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATRWF opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.90. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATRWF. TD Securities raised Altius Renewable Royalties to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

