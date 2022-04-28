Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on July 6th

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Altra Industrial Motion has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Altra Industrial Motion has a payout ratio of 8.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

AIMC stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.88, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,167,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

