Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Altra Industrial Motion has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Altra Industrial Motion has a payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.
AIMC stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.88, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.88.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,259,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,056,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,088.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 359,958 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 173,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.
About Altra Industrial Motion
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).
