Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Altra Industrial Motion has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Altra Industrial Motion has a payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

AIMC opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.30. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIMC shares. TheStreet lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,259,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,088.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 359,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 173,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

