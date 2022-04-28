Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.22-$3.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.855-$1.895 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.41.

AIMC opened at $36.03 on Thursday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.30.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,259,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,088.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 359,958 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 173,914 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

