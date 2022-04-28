Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.79-$4.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.84.

MO opened at $54.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.26. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.