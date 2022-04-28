Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Down 71.7% in April

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the March 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ambow Education stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,418. Ambow Education has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -14.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ambow Education stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 149,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.64% of Ambow Education at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides a range of educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs.

