AMC Networks (AMCX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect AMC Networks to post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AMC Networks to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of AMCX opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $72.80.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 568.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.
About AMC Networks (Get Rating)
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
