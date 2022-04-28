AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

AMCON Distributing has raised its dividend by an average of 78.8% annually over the last three years.

DIT opened at $165.95 on Thursday. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $122.85 and a fifty-two week high of $270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $97.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

