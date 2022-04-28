Ameren (AEE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Ameren has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.950-$4.150 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.95-$4.15 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ameren to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of AEE stock opened at $94.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.76. Ameren has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.46%.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $134,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $6,100,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,713 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ameren by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 438,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 857,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,283,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEE. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.

About Ameren (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.