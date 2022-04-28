America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. On average, analysts expect America First Multifamily Investors to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.18, a current ratio of 19.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $21.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $373.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.61%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 68.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 55,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

