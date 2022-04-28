America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect America First Multifamily Investors to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 55.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. On average, analysts expect America First Multifamily Investors to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ATAX opened at $17.01 on Thursday. America First Multifamily Investors has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $21.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $373.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 19.18 and a current ratio of 19.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is 84.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 35,569 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

