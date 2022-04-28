American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th.

American Assets Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. American Assets Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 140.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

AAT stock opened at $37.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 77.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $33.27 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.73 per share, for a total transaction of $114,009.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,613 shares of company stock worth $1,381,507. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 544.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 48,155 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 74.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 367.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 34,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

