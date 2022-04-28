American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.87-$5.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.99.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $99.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.18. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.70.

In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $667,729.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 412.8% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

