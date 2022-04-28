American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Short Interest Down 70.3% in April

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AEPT opened at $0.15 on Thursday. American Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.

Get American Energy Partners alerts:

American Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Energy Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. It engages in the designing, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. The company also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.