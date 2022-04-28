American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Short Interest Down 70.3% in April

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AEPT opened at $0.15 on Thursday. American Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.
American Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
