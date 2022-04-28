American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.25. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.98, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,057,000 after buying an additional 636,134 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 905,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,506,000 after acquiring an additional 86,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 49,547 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 60,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 37,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.