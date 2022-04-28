American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the March 31st total of 144,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HIPH stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. American Premium Water has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

American Premium Water Corporation produces bottled water under the LALPINA brand name. The company was formerly known as Expert Group Inc and changed its name to American Premium Water Corporation in October 2013. American Premium Water Corporation is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

