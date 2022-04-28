American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the March 31st total of 144,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of HIPH stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. American Premium Water has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
About American Premium Water (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Premium Water (HIPH)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American Premium Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Premium Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.