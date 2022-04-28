American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Down 64.5% in April

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the March 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.20 on Thursday. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $5.04.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.45% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

