American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

Get American Woodmark alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded American Woodmark from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital lowered American Woodmark from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $105.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.20. The company has a market capitalization of $786.63 million, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 2.10.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rodriguez bought 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.64 per share, with a total value of $49,888.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,062.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,036 shares of company stock valued at $798,224. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 24.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth about $977,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in American Woodmark by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Woodmark (AMWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.