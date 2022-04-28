Americold Realty Trust (COLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:COLD opened at $27.67 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.56, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -733.27%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

