Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Canada. Americold Realty Trust is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.36.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.56, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.31. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.27%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

