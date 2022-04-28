Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the March 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ARREF opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $212.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Amerigo Resources has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $1.66.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $52.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.31%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amerigo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

